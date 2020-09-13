Harry Yee, Jr.
April 21, 1931 - Sept. 9, 2020
San Jose
Harry Hong Yee, Jr. longtime resident of Campbell, CA passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Born in Honolulu, HI. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. While in the service he met and married Lorraine Halloran and had 5 children. He later married Evelyn Martin and had 2 more children. Harry worked for Lockheed Martin until he retired in 1993. He loved his hobbies of fishing, dancing, traveling, gardening, and cooking.
Harry was preceded in death by his father Harry Yee, Sr., mother Rhoda Leong, sister Pat Smith, daughters Ruth and Julie, and grand daughter Lara.
He is survived by children: Ray (Susan), Janet, Phillip, Sharon, and Norman. Grand Daughter Vickee (Neil), Great Grandchildren: Bella, Wyatt, Rachel, and Jesse, Siblings: Patsy, Paul (Henrietta), and Vicky (David)
Harry will be interred at Golden Gate National Cemetery. View the online memorial for Harry Yee, Jr.