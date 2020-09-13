Harry was the best type of neighbor one could asK for... Always friendly to the neighborhood kids and willing to teach us a thing or two. Whether it was how to fish, clean said fish after a day out, how to smoke the fish or just had to be handy around the house. Harry was hilarious and wasn’t afraid to playfully give you a hard time quickly followed by his famous laugh. I am sad to hear he has left us but so grateful he was a chapter in my youth. My best wishes to his family.

Michael Barrie

Neighbor