Harry Yee Jr.
1931 - 2020
Harry Yee, Jr.
April 21, 1931 - Sept. 9, 2020
San Jose
Harry Hong Yee, Jr. longtime resident of Campbell, CA passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Born in Honolulu, HI. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. While in the service he met and married Lorraine Halloran and had 5 children. He later married Evelyn Martin and had 2 more children. Harry worked for Lockheed Martin until he retired in 1993. He loved his hobbies of fishing, dancing, traveling, gardening, and cooking.
Harry was preceded in death by his father Harry Yee, Sr., mother Rhoda Leong, sister Pat Smith, daughters Ruth and Julie, and grand daughter Lara.
He is survived by children: Ray (Susan), Janet, Phillip, Sharon, and Norman. Grand Daughter Vickee (Neil), Great Grandchildren: Bella, Wyatt, Rachel, and Jesse, Siblings: Patsy, Paul (Henrietta), and Vicky (David)
Harry will be interred at Golden Gate National Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 11, 2020
Harry was the best type of neighbor one could asK for... Always friendly to the neighborhood kids and willing to teach us a thing or two. Whether it was how to fish, clean said fish after a day out, how to smoke the fish or just had to be handy around the house. Harry was hilarious and wasn’t afraid to playfully give you a hard time quickly followed by his famous laugh. I am sad to hear he has left us but so grateful he was a chapter in my youth. My best wishes to his family.
Michael Barrie
Neighbor
