Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Milpitas Fremont Mortuary
48800 Warm Springs Blvd
Fremont, CA 94539
(408) 263-2868
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lima Family Milpitas Fremont Mortuary
48800 Warm Springs Blvd
Fremont, CA 94539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Mardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Mardon


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Mardon Obituary
Heather Mardon
February 7, 1945 - August 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Heather Ann Mardon, 74, of San Jose, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was born in Swansea, South Wales, England. She moved to America when she was 1 1/2 years old. She went to Fremont High School and graduated in 1962. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and was an active church member. She was also a devoted babysitter to her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud and loved ever so deeply. Heather is survived by her husband of 37 years John Mardon, and her daughter Michelle Von Berckefeldt (Steve), stepchildren Maryann, Angela (Everett), and David (Sharon). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Steven, Ashley, Connor, Devin, Gaven, Zakery, Zoe, Jared, and Blake. She is also survived by her half siblings in Wales Christine, Alison, Stephen, Jacquie, and Tracey. A funeral service will be held on September 5 at 1pm at Lima Family Milpitas-Fremont Mortuary.


View the online memorial for Heather Mardon
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Milpitas Fremont Mortuary
Download Now