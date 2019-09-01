|
Heather Mardon
February 7, 1945 - August 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Heather Ann Mardon, 74, of San Jose, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was born in Swansea, South Wales, England. She moved to America when she was 1 1/2 years old. She went to Fremont High School and graduated in 1962. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and was an active church member. She was also a devoted babysitter to her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud and loved ever so deeply. Heather is survived by her husband of 37 years John Mardon, and her daughter Michelle Von Berckefeldt (Steve), stepchildren Maryann, Angela (Everett), and David (Sharon). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Steven, Ashley, Connor, Devin, Gaven, Zakery, Zoe, Jared, and Blake. She is also survived by her half siblings in Wales Christine, Alison, Stephen, Jacquie, and Tracey. A funeral service will be held on September 5 at 1pm at Lima Family Milpitas-Fremont Mortuary.
