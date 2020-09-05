Hector Alex RodriguezMay 11, 1943 - April 6, 2020Resident of San JoseHector passed away April 6th after courageously battling cancer for 3 years, with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Lydia for 55 years. Loving father to Hector, Jr. and Vince (Arlene). Grampy and Grandpa to Gabrielle, Alex, and Jackie. Loving brother to Pete, Armando (Rosie), Monica (Tony), Rachel (Chris), Ramona (Gabriel), and Martha (Alan). Nephew to Daniel and dear brother-in-law to Rachel (Ernest). Childhood friend to Marshall. He is predeceased by his mother, Loretta Guerra Bravo, step-father, Felipe Bravo, father, Pete Rodriguez, and brothers Robert and Ernie.Hector was born and raised in San Jose. He graduated from San Jose High School in 1962. He was a good athlete and played football. Hector and Lydia met in their senior year and graduated together. He went to Barber College and barbered until the early 70s; then went to work for Almaden Vineyards for 16 years until the Vineyard relocated. He went back to barbering in Los Altos and stayed there for 30 years. His clients became his friends.Hector had an infectious smile and a positive attitude about everything in life. He could fix anything or build just about anything. He enjoyed going on cruises, spending time on the coast, gardening, fishing, and being with friends. But most of all, he loved being with family. Hector and Lydia went to all the sports events for their sons and grandkids; always in the bleachers cheering on the kids. Hector will be missed by his immediate family, siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew and many friends.Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebrating Hector's life will be at a later date.