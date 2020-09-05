1/1
Hector Alex Rodriguez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector Alex Rodriguez
May 11, 1943 - April 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Hector passed away April 6th after courageously battling cancer for 3 years, with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Lydia for 55 years. Loving father to Hector, Jr. and Vince (Arlene). Grampy and Grandpa to Gabrielle, Alex, and Jackie. Loving brother to Pete, Armando (Rosie), Monica (Tony), Rachel (Chris), Ramona (Gabriel), and Martha (Alan). Nephew to Daniel and dear brother-in-law to Rachel (Ernest). Childhood friend to Marshall. He is predeceased by his mother, Loretta Guerra Bravo, step-father, Felipe Bravo, father, Pete Rodriguez, and brothers Robert and Ernie.
Hector was born and raised in San Jose. He graduated from San Jose High School in 1962. He was a good athlete and played football. Hector and Lydia met in their senior year and graduated together. He went to Barber College and barbered until the early 70s; then went to work for Almaden Vineyards for 16 years until the Vineyard relocated. He went back to barbering in Los Altos and stayed there for 30 years. His clients became his friends.
Hector had an infectious smile and a positive attitude about everything in life. He could fix anything or build just about anything. He enjoyed going on cruises, spending time on the coast, gardening, fishing, and being with friends. But most of all, he loved being with family. Hector and Lydia went to all the sports events for their sons and grandkids; always in the bleachers cheering on the kids. Hector will be missed by his immediate family, siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew and many friends.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebrating Hector's life will be at a later date.


View the online memorial for Hector Alex Rodriguez



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved