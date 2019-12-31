|
In Loving Memory
Dr. Héctor LeRoy Córdova
Jan 16, 1939 - Nov 12, 2019
Educator, Husband, Father, Grandfather. A longtime resident of Berkeley, he previously resided in Merced, Campbell, and San Jose. A graduate of Campbell High School, San Jose State University, and UC Berkeley. At San Jose State he helped to establish Mexican American Graduate Studies and taught and served as Department Chair. He moved on to roles in community college administration at several Bay Area colleges. His impact touched thousands of students and faculty. Héctor is survived by his wife Holly, his children Kathy (Sue), Julie, Stephen, Dan (Amy) and Maria, Andrea, Viviana, his grandchildren, Kevin, Candice, Robby, Katherine, and Matthew, and his siblings, Rudy, Cristalle, Manny, and Charlie, as well as a loving extended family. Join family, friends, and colleagues in sharing memories on Saturday, January 4, at from 1-3 p.m. at the Roosevelt Redwood Room, Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Rm. Q-80. For more information contact Kathy at [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019