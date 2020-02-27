|
Helen Adzich
March 8, 1931 - February 25, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Helen was born in Butte, Montana to George and Andja Bjeletich of Montenegro. Raised during the Depression, she learned to be resilient and approach life with zest, hope, and hard work.
She and her husband, Roy, settled in Cupertino in 1962 where they raised their family. Her home was an active gathering place filled with good food, all the local news, and maybe a little gossip of the day.
Helen was lucky enough to find her "Dream job" as a realtor and eventually started Scenic Realty with her partner and friend, Paula Klein. The job kept her at work on many nights and weekends, but she always found time for her family, friends, and the church.
Those friends and family thoroughly enjoyed speaking with her when they could not be with her in person, so her phone rang constantly. After she passed, the phone continued to ring with calls from all over the world telling stories of her kindness and generosity. Helen felt blessed and remarked in her final days that she never could have imagined the life that she would lead from her truly humble beginnings.
Helen is preceded in death by husband Roy, daughter Christine, and brothers Dan and Bob Bjeletich. Survived by brother John Bjeletich (Nancy), son-in-law Scott Greer, daughter Malena, sons George (Arynn), Robert (Kathy), Vaso (Mary), and grandchildren Gabriel, Dominick, Anika, Alexis, Lilliana, Ryland, Zack, and Siena. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, kumovi, and many others that thought of her as a second mother.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:00pm, Alameda Funeral Home, 12341 Saratoga Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA 95070.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00am, St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 18870 Allendale Ave., Saratoga, CA, 95070.
Donations can be sent in Helen's memory to the St. Archangel Michael Building Fund.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2020