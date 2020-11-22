1/1
Helen Ann Perry
1931 - 2020
Helen Ann Perry
Nov. 14, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Helen Ann Perry, age 88, formerly of Saratoga, CA, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at Sunrise of Pleasanton in Pleasanton, CA. Helen was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 24, 1931 to William and Rosemary (Schumacher) Litchy. Helen graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School, received a nursing degree (RN) from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN and completed anesthesia training at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul.
Helen married James Perry on September 8, 1953 and moved to California where she worked as a nurse anesthetist at Fort Miley VA Hospital in San Francisco. They eventually settled in Saratoga where they raised their family.
Helen was a member of Saratoga Country Club where she played golf, served as chair of House and Grounds in the Saratoga Foothill Club, and belonged to PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization), LOTE and Tokalon clubs.
Her hobbies included reading, golf, computers, traveling, and playing bridge. Her passion was to learn something new every day. Helen loved fine jewelry and loved seeing other people wearing it. She earned her GIA degree, appraised jewelry and traveled the world to purchase fine gems. She taught classes on caring for jewelry and had her own jewelry business.
Helen was an attentive wife to her husband for 48 years, a loving mother to her children and a caring grandmother. She was gracious, smart, kind and loving.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband (Jim); her son (Jim); her parents (William and Rosemary Litchy); and her sister (Mary Winterbottom). Helen is survived by daughter Eileen (Christopher) Shaddix; daughter Linda (Guido) Villanueva; grandchildren Richard, Laurel, Kelly, James, Brookey, William, and Thomas; siblings John (Bette) Litchy, Gretchen (Barry) Reid, William (Patricia) Litchy, and Susan Grey; and several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Gigi.
Due to COVID, funeral services will be restricted to immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity is requested.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Pleasanton for their excellent and caring care of Helen, especially through this difficult year.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2020.
