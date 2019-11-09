Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Basile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Basile


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Basile
March 10, 1923- Oct. 26, 2019
San Jose
Helen passed away in Aptos Ca after a brief illness.
Helen was born in Kelso, Wa and lived there until she joined the Navy. She was stationed in Alameda where she met her husband Robert (Bazz).
Helen loved to travel. When she and Robert were not on a trip, they were planning the next one. She was also an avid button collector and member of the National Button Society.
Helen is survived by her sister, Audrey Moses of Vancouver Wa, daughter Terri Basile of Brookdale, Ca, grandson Woodrow (Chip) Lomas of San Jose and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and sisters Edith Greenamyer of Longview Wa and Billie Beard of Stockton Ca.
A private service will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Helen Basile
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -