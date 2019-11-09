|
Helen Basile
March 10, 1923- Oct. 26, 2019
San Jose
Helen passed away in Aptos Ca after a brief illness.
Helen was born in Kelso, Wa and lived there until she joined the Navy. She was stationed in Alameda where she met her husband Robert (Bazz).
Helen loved to travel. When she and Robert were not on a trip, they were planning the next one. She was also an avid button collector and member of the National Button Society.
Helen is survived by her sister, Audrey Moses of Vancouver Wa, daughter Terri Basile of Brookdale, Ca, grandson Woodrow (Chip) Lomas of San Jose and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and sisters Edith Greenamyer of Longview Wa and Billie Beard of Stockton Ca.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 9, 2019