Helen Frances McKinnis Chase
July 9, 1929 - September 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Helen passed away from natural causes in her home in the early morning of September 9, 2020. Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, she was the devoted wife of the late Edwin F. Chase and is survived by her brother Bill, sons Donald and Richard, daughters Maggie, Rovilla, Julia and Beth, grandsons Chester, Eddie, Tyler, Justice and Jackson, granddaughters Cynthia, Pearl and Jenn, and great-grandson Tyler. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Rovilla McKinnis and her brothers Larry and Don.
After retiring as a Registered Nurse at Willow Glen Convalescent Hospital, Helen continued to volunteer with a small group that led weekly sing-alongs for the patients. She belonged to Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Jose, where she sang soprano in the choir, had served as an Elder and had been a counselor for Death and Dying. Helen remained active to the end, delighting friends and family with her quick wit, trivia knowledge and renditions of obscure songs. She had a unique ability to relate to all groups and would often be the last to leave events and parties. She's in God's hands now and will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church: 3151 Union Ave, San Jose, 95124, www.sjtrinity.org
, 408-377-8930. Funeral Service to take place on Friday, September 25th at 12pm, please visit the funeral home website for the invite to the zoom meeting. View the online memorial for Helen Frances McKinnis Chase