Helen Hatsume Tsutsui


1931 - 2020
Helen Hatsume Tsutsui Obituary
Helen Hatsume Tsutsui
2/01/31 - 2/23/2020
Resident of San Jose
Loving wife to George (deceased), devoted mother to Cheryl (Dave) Ariki, Wes (Pam), Stan (deceased). Grandmother to Kari (Ruben) Batrez, Josh (Yvonne), Brad (Lina), Chris (Stephanie) Tsutsui. Great Grandmother to Jessyna, Landon, Kai, Hannah, Scarlett, Ryo, Jayla, and Evelyn. A private memorial service has been held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
