Helen Hauff
Apr. 21, 1931 - Sept. 19, 2019
Foster City
Helen Marie Hauff (Sayre) passed away at the age of 88. She was born in Mountain View, California to Clifford and Ellen Sayre. She is survived by her husband Don. She was preceded in death by her brother Caroll and half-brother Tommy. She married Raymond Henard in 1951 and they raised four children: Jeff (wife Ruta), Rick (wife Nikki), Tim (husband David) and Jennifer (husband Michael). She was loving Grandmother to Amber, Colby, Brady, Dustin, Melissa, Danielle, Katie and Josh and Great Grandmother to Josey, Sloane, Max, Harper and Aiden. Helen lived in Mountain View and Sunnyvale, working at the high tech companies. In 2012 she married Don Hauff and moved to Foster City. Her passions included raising Fuchsias, spending time at the coast, and being with her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on November 9, 2019 at the Henard residence in Palo Alto.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019