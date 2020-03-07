|
|
Helen J. Leonelli
Sept. 11, 1928 – March 3, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Helen was born in New York to Matilde and Guidone Leonelli. She moved west in 1947 and lived in San Francisco while working for more than 30 years as a manager with Pacific Bell.
Her whole life Helen loved to travel and to explore museums and art galleries around the world. She was a well known figure in Santa Clara and was often seen riding the bus, or spending the morning at a local coffee shop. In her later years Helen was a regular at Starbucks on Washington Street where she was a treasured member of their community.
Helen is survived by her sister, Inez Munoz, her niece Pilar Furlong, and her cat Sasha.
Friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life at a mass on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clare's Church in Santa Clara - 941 Lexington Street, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2020