|
|
Helen Jarmann
5/22/1927 - 8/14/2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Helen S. Malek Jarmann passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on August 14, 2019. Long time resident in the Los Gatos mountains. She was born in Mechanicville, New York, a daughter of Polish immigrants. Worked as a secretary at GE in Schenectady, and was married in 1949 to Adolf Jarmann until his death in 2010. The couple and their four children moved to the Santa Clara Valley in 1959, and eventually settled in 1965 in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Los Gatos.
Helen is survived by her four children and their families, her sister Mary Bailey living in Stillwater, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her request, no service is planned. The family thanks Sunrise of Sunnyvale and The Hospice of the Valley for the kindness and care they gave in the last months.
View the online memorial for Helen Jarmann
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019