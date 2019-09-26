|
Helen L. DeLeon
10/23/39 - 09/14/2019
Resident of San Jose
Helen L. DeLeon passed away surrounded by family. Born in San Jose and raised in Gilroy. She graduated Gilroy High School class of 1959. She married her high school sweetheart Gilbert DeLeon in 1961 and moved to San Jose.
Beloved wife of Gilbert DeLeon of 39 years, she is now reunited. Leaving her children: Gilbert DeLeon, John DeLeon, and Elsa Karr (husband Robert Karr). Also her loving grandchildren, John, Andrew and Jevina. She is also leaving behind her much loved mother, sisters, brother, sister-in-laws and brother in-laws and numerous nephews and nieces. Helen worked at Payless/Thrifty/Rite-Aid for 33 years.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Chapel of the Oaks on 9/29/2019 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a charity donation at American Kidney Fund in her name.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 26, 2019