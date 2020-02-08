|
Helen Louise Vodden Benjamin
October 15, 1935 - January 27, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Helen came to the Valley of Hearts Delight on October 15, 1935 being born to Alice and Melvin (Dede) Vodden at O'Conners Hospital. She passed away Monday, January 27th at the age of 84 after fighting medical issues over the last three years. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Chuck, four children Cheryl Rauschnot (Mark), Donna Gillette (Scott), Michael (Teresa), and John. Her life was enriched by her 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. She leaves behind her dear sister, Betty Gaebel of Stockton, CA.
Helen went to Willow Glen schools; being in the first class to graduate from Edwin Markham Jr. H.S. and the first class to attend all grades at Willow Glen High School and graduate. She married, Chuck, her high school sweetheart while finishing studies at San Jose Hospital School Of Nursing. She was a true partner, being the best Mom and homemaker while she worked on and off as a Registered Nurse for 45 years, the last 25 as a labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Hospital Santa Clara. And all the while she was able to meet the needs of; and provide loving care for four unique, active, inquisitive kids. She even made time to be the founding leader of a Girl Scout troop at Castlemont Elementary school and establish a G.S.Training Camp in her backyard. She and Chuck lived in their Campbell home since 1964. It was always a warm, inviting place where people felt welcome.
Living in the San Jose area all of her life except for a few years of traveling with her husband for military duty; she was blessed with an abundance of close friends, many extending back to her kindergarten years. Helen was totally committed to her family and friends. She was a care giver who truly loved her calling, the go to person in the family when any one was hurt or ill or too old to care for themselves or just needed cheering up.
An Avid Fan through thick or thin she followed the Giants, Warriors, 49'ers and the San Jose State Spartans football team. Although, she was not above giving a good tongue lashing whenever she felt players were not giving their best effort. Her first task each morning was to check the paper to see who was playing and make sure the game was recorded on TV. A prize trip for Helen was a week of spring training in Scottsdale Arizona.
She loved fishing, camping, playing bridge or solitaire, reading a good mystery, cooking a good meal, traveling throughout the States, and the rest of the world, She visited five continents with family and friends and would have made it seven if good health had prevailed. In her later years she became very fond of ocean and river cruising. The one activity that brought her most satisfaction throughout her life was gardening. Whether it was vegetables, flowers, bushes or potted plants, she enjoyed the planting and the fruits of her efforts.
Helen was extremely proud of her children. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special place in her heart. As one friend recently noted, she was surrounded by so much love that she fought hard not to leave.
A celebration of Helen's life will occur Sunday, March 15 from 12 noon to 3:00P.M. at Mariani's Restaurant, 2500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the Willow Glen Education Foundation, Class of '53 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 8096, San Jose,CA 95155-8096 and will be greatly appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2020