Helen (Turkow) MacGregorApril 22, 1923- October 9, 2020San JoseHelen (Turkow) MacGregorHelen MacGregor of San Jose, passed away Friday evening, October 9, 2020 in Hollister, California, at the age of 97.She was born on April 22, 1923 to John and Mary Turkow in Endicott, New York, the youngest of four siblings. Helen often reminisced about her childhood and all the good times with family and friends. In 1943, Helen accepted an offer to move to San Jose with IBM to open its first manufacturing facility, one of thirteen women hired to replace men in war service. Two of her best friends, Martha Vlkovic and Wilma Ruiz also accepted the offer. They all remained in San Jose, married and were lifelong friends. After leaving IBM to raise her family, Helen became a pharmacy clerk for many years until retirement.On February 14, 1946, Helen married Richard MacGregor, started their family, and in 1953 moved to Eastside San Jose where she lived until 2016. She loved everything about California and could never imagine living anywhere else.Helen was a very warm positive person with a great sense of humor. Family always came first, and she especially loved having everyone together for celebrations. She enjoyed good food, often meeting family and friends at various restaurants in San Jose. Along with her husband, she was a big Giants fan. Together they also enjoyed many years of watching their son Ron's success in local baseball. Most of all Helen loved to dance. She leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived.Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Turkow, husband Richard MacGregor, son Ron MacGregor, sister Ann Spaulding and brothers Peter and John Turkow, she is survived by daughter Jill Macfarlane and husband Tom, daughter Maryalice Macdonald and husband Dan, daughter-in-law Andy Bell MacGregor, nieces Tanya Fritch and Nadine Towne, nephew David Turkow, grandchildren Christin and Brandon Coffin, Kyle and Mari MacGregor, Courtney and Chris Fisher, Haley and Justin Duncan, Ryan Macdonald, Kevin and Lindsay Macdonald.Great grandchildren include Levi and Lincoln Coffin, Cathryn Fisher, newborn Kendall Duncan, Kate and Jack Macdonald.There will be a memorial to be announced at a later date.