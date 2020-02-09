Mercury News Obituaries
|
Chapel By The Sea Cremation
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA 94044
(650) 355-3411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea Mortuary
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
900 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
900 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
900 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA
View Map
Helen Marie McMonigle


1933 - 2020
Helen Marie Mc Monigle
February 7, 1933 - February 2, 2020
Pacifica
Helen died peacefully in her sleep at home in Pacifica California. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Hugh McMonigle II, their 5 children and (spouses): Cami Barrows (Philip), Anne DeBattista (Manuel), Hugh McMonigle III (Kimberly), Andrew McMonigle (Susan), Robert McMonigle (Catherine), 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Joyce Smith and Jane Blair and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to caring for her family, Helen worked at several places in the community, the longest durations at Good Shepherd Church and US Bank. For 70 years Helen played the piano and organ for masses, weddings and funerals, the last 60 of those years for Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pacifica.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 14th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at PACIFICA'S CHAPEL BY THE SEA MORTUARY, 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica and after 5:30 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 900 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica where the Rosary will take place at 6:30 pm, and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am. Commital to follow at at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea Mortuary
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA
(650) 355-3411



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
