Helen Marie Widdra

Belmont

Helen Marie Widdra, 90, of Belmont passed peacefully at her home April 2, 2019.

Helen was born February 12, 1929 in Dinuba California the daughter of Sophie and Otto Hurzel.

Upon her graduation from high school Helen moved with her family to San Carlos where she worked in the family business, The Tasty Bakery on Laurel Avenue, until she married Herman Widdra in 1956.

Helen was a stay at home mom who lovingly cared for her two children Michael and David.

Helen never returned to the work force after marriage, instead she spent hours working as a volunteer for special needs children advocating for their rights as individuals.

When her son David was finally placed in the Kainos Center Helen continued volunteer with Kainos becoming a regular fixture at the AB home.

Helen will be missed by her surviving family. Her son David, nephews John and Rick Hurzel, Niece Karen Stiver, and Deana Schiel.

She was reunited in Heaven with her husband Herman, eldest son Michael, brother John and her parents.

Memorial services for Helen will be Friday April 12 at 10 AM, at the Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont California.

Services will be followed by interment at the Skylawn Memorial Park.

The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Kainos Home and Training center 3631 Jefferson Ave. Redwood City, Ca. 94062.





