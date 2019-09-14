Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
500 South White Road
San Jose, CA
Helen R. (Rosenberg) Burkhead


1919 - 2019
Helen R. (Rosenberg) Burkhead Obituary
Helen R. (Rosenberg) Burkhead
June 4, 1919 ~ August 25, 2019
Formerly of San Jose, California
Helen R. (Rosenberg) Burkhead was born in Denver CO, on June 4th, 1919, to Morris and Jenny Rosenberg. She passed peacefully at the Masonic Home in Union City, California at the age of 100, having lived a long productive life. She is survived by her children, Don Burkhead and Janice Becerra along with five grandchildren, Tara Katibah, David Burkhead, Kimberly Behl, Brian Becerra/Ceraban, Heather Becerra/Derksen and eleven great grandchildren, Zaki, Dalon, Laurynn, Brody, Julia, Noah, Haydon, Corlun, Zorina, Emma and Eva.
Helen's remarkable life included her family's move from Denver to San Francisco where she met and married Leonard Burkhead in 1937. Her focus was on the raising of her children. Her love and guidance was all encompassing. Her husband passed from cancer at 42.
She embarked on several careers including ownership of a dry-cleaning establishment, joined Weight Watchers as a lecturer after losing 50 lbs, volunteered as an administrative aid for the local school district, President of the PTA, earned a LVN nursing degree, among other accomplishments.
In her later years, with the support of her daughter, she was baptized into the Jehovah's Witness's faith.
Her friends and family members will describe her personality as warm, open, easy to get along with and especially talkative. It was often commented that she never knew a 'stranger'. No matter where she was or who she was with there was never a hesitation to engage others in conversation. She made countless friends in the process.
Helen's family and friends will miss the glow and warmth that surrounded her and all who knew her.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM Sept. 28th at 500 South White Road, San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019
