Helen (Stark) St. Louis

Jan. 14, 1936 - Feb. 18, 2019

A longtime resident of Santa Clara, born in Brawley, CA, and a graduate of Mountain View High. She was the daughter of Jesus and Francesca Perez. She is preceded in death by husbands Tyrone St. Louis and Lawrence Stark, and her brother Henry.

After 21 years, she retired from HP. Following her passion for fashion, she was a volunteer at Career Closet for over 15 years, dressing women for success and a volunteer at St. Justin Church catering to those in need. Her family was her cornerstone and supported them in all their activities. She loved to travel especially to her beloved Hawaii. She miraculously never exceeded the age of 39 1/2!

Loving mother to Rosalind (Travis), Kelly, Rick (Bernadette), Randy (Michael), grandmother to Christopher (Shelley), Vanessa, Justin, Michael, Chad, Emily and great grandmother to Leonardo and Alexander. She is survived by siblings John, Fidel and Sue.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 1 at 11:00am at St. Justin's Church in Santa Clara. A reception will follow the Mass at Mariani's, 2500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, 95051. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Dress for Success. https://sanjose.dressforsuccess.org/.





