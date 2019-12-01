|
|
Helen Stickles
June 12, 1919 - November 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Helen Stickles (nee Hash) passed away at the age of 100. Helen was preceded in death by husbands Clarence "Dig" Fridley of Eureka, CA and Rex Stickles of San Jose and brother Donovan "Brud" Hash.
Helen was born in Eureka, CA to parents Donovan and Hilda Hash (nee Wilcox). After the death of her first husband, Dig, during a WWII combat mission, Helen moved to San Jose. One of her first jobs was working for a Dentist in the San Jose area, and she was instrumental in the testing and development of the original Oral B toothbrush developed by the dentist.
Helen met her second husband, Rex, manager of the Saint Claire Club, in San Jose. They purchased a house in the Willow Glen area in 1947 and lived in the same house until shortly after Rex's passing. They enjoyed gardening, making bird houses, visiting with friends & neighbors and twice daily walks with their dogs Brutus, Max, & Pepper, as well as many trips to Maui. Both Helen and Rex were best known for their availabilty to lend a helping hand to all their friends whatever their needs would be.
Helen is survived by her brother Ralph Frost of Pacifica, cousins Mark Lindstrom of Henderson, NV and Shari Green of Auckland, New Zealand, and niece, Linda Westfield of San Jose.
The family would like to thank her private caregiver Erlita and the staff of Belmont Village, specifically Gilda, Niza, Gilbert, Claudia, and John for the dedicated and loving care she received while residing there. A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care.
The family would like to especially thank Helen's lifelong friend Lucy Medina, and Trudi Harger for their loving support and assistance when Helen needed it most.
Memorial Services and interment will be conducted at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd., San Jose, CA 95124 at 10 am on Wed., Dec. 4th, 2019.
View the online memorial for Helen Stickles
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019