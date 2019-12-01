Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Stickles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Stickles Obituary
Helen Stickles
June 12, 1919 - November 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Helen Stickles (nee Hash) passed away at the age of 100. Helen was preceded in death by husbands Clarence "Dig" Fridley of Eureka, CA and Rex Stickles of San Jose and brother Donovan "Brud" Hash.
Helen was born in Eureka, CA to parents Donovan and Hilda Hash (nee Wilcox). After the death of her first husband, Dig, during a WWII combat mission, Helen moved to San Jose. One of her first jobs was working for a Dentist in the San Jose area, and she was instrumental in the testing and development of the original Oral B toothbrush developed by the dentist.
Helen met her second husband, Rex, manager of the Saint Claire Club, in San Jose. They purchased a house in the Willow Glen area in 1947 and lived in the same house until shortly after Rex's passing. They enjoyed gardening, making bird houses, visiting with friends & neighbors and twice daily walks with their dogs Brutus, Max, & Pepper, as well as many trips to Maui. Both Helen and Rex were best known for their availabilty to lend a helping hand to all their friends whatever their needs would be.
Helen is survived by her brother Ralph Frost of Pacifica, cousins Mark Lindstrom of Henderson, NV and Shari Green of Auckland, New Zealand, and niece, Linda Westfield of San Jose.
The family would like to thank her private caregiver Erlita and the staff of Belmont Village, specifically Gilda, Niza, Gilbert, Claudia, and John for the dedicated and loving care she received while residing there. A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care.
The family would like to especially thank Helen's lifelong friend Lucy Medina, and Trudi Harger for their loving support and assistance when Helen needed it most.
Memorial Services and interment will be conducted at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd., San Jose, CA 95124 at 10 am on Wed., Dec. 4th, 2019.


View the online memorial for Helen Stickles
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -