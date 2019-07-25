|
Helen Wakano Masuda
Nov. 3, 1926 - July 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
New address: Heaven
Our latest angel arrived on July 12th will full makeup and pretty hair. After 68 years of marriage to Tom, raising four daughters, Jan Cougill (Steve-dec.), Julie Katai (Mike), Robin, Tricia and two grandkids, Kaitlin and Jarrett, she was called home. Helen spent 33 years with SJUSD as the first instructional aide, proud of being employee #0001. She loved her family, community, Wesley church, music, dancing, bowling, ikebana and the SF Giants. Living to 92, she beat cancer but passed from Alzheimer's. We will miss her. Celebration of Life on Sat. Aug. 10, at 12:00 noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. 5th St., SJ. Casual wear.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 25, 2019