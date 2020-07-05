1/
Helene Anna Sommerkorn Ohlund
1926 - 2020
Dec.12, 1926 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Hillsborough
Helene Anna Sommerkorn Ohlund (born 12/12/1926) passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020 in Redwood City, CA. Helene was a long time resident of the Bay Area, having lived here for over 62 years.
Born in Muehlenbeck, Germany to Anna Silberberg and Gustav Sommerkorn, she escaped from East Germany through West Berlin in 1948 during the Airlift. The plane crashed just before reaching its destination, but Helene and a handful of other passengers survived. After months in the hospital recovering from multiple injuries, she continued on to Sweden where she lived for eight years, and then moved to England and France, before ultimately moving to San Francisco. Shortly after her arrival she met and married Eric August Ohlund, Jr. and stayed happily married until his death in 2012.
Helene loved to travel, play games, take walks, swim and spend time with her family. She was adventurous, hard-working, fiercely loyal and was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother.
Helene is survived by her three children, Eric G. Ohlund of Switzerland (wife Sheila), John F. Ohlund of Woodside (wife Kimberly) and daughter Anneliese Ohlund Abdella of Menlo Park, as well as her seven grandchildren, Laura Better (husband Brandon), Matthew Ohlund (wife Shelby), William Ohlund, Eric Christopher Ohlund, Annika Abdella, Thea Abdella and Willem Abdella.
Helene will be greatly missed by her friends and family.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
