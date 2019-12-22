|
|
Helsa Servis
San Jose
Helsa Servis, long time resident of San Jose, passed away Friday, December 13, at Good Samaritan hospital following a brief illness. She is survived by her brother, Steve and sister-in-law Phyllis, of Silver City, NM, sister Barbara of Santa Fe, NM, niece Sandy Froelich of Charlotte, NC, nephew Randy and nieces Mary and Stephanie of Flagstaff, AZ, as well as great nieces and nephews and a recently born great, great niece. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Sam. Helsa was born in Albuquerque, NM in 1943, and spent her formative years growing up in New Mexico graduating from Western High School in Silver City in 1961. She attended San Jose State University graduating with a BS in 1965. While in college, she worked for IBM and after receiving her Masters, worked at SRI, Friden, Raychem then Lockheed's aero space division until she retired.
Helsa had a special talent for problem solving and fixing things. She loved and cared for her cats and dogs (even some with special needs), helped her family, friends and neighbors in whatever way she could. In the last few years, she also spent much of her time delivering donated food to food pantries and churches in the area.
Donations can be made in her memory to The Morris Foundation, the San Jose Animal Shelter, the ASPCA or the animal shelter of your choice!
View the online memorial for Helsa Servis
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019