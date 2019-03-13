|
Henry Chavez
January 17, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2019
San Jose
Henry Chavez, 84, passed February 24, 2019. He is the beloved father of Mark Chavez, Ron Chavez, Peggy Florence, grandfather of Marcus and Alexya, Lucas, Jay, Ashley and Dominik. Lived in San Jose, went to Lincoln high school and San Jose city college. Was a
Usmc veteran and retired electrician ibew local 332. A visitation will be held on March 16, 2019 from 12-3PM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019