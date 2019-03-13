Mercury News Obituaries
|
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Henry Chavez


1935 - 2019
Henry Chavez Obituary
Henry Chavez
January 17, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2019
San Jose
Henry Chavez, 84, passed February 24, 2019. He is the beloved father of Mark Chavez, Ron Chavez, Peggy Florence, grandfather of Marcus and Alexya, Lucas, Jay, Ashley and Dominik. Lived in San Jose, went to Lincoln high school and San Jose city college. Was a
Usmc veteran and retired electrician ibew local 332. A visitation will be held on March 16, 2019 from 12-3PM.


View the online memorial for Henry Chavez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019
