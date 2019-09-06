Home

Henry Honda Jr.


1949 - 2019
Henry Honda Jr. Obituary
Henry Honda, Jr.
1949 - 2019
Oakdale, CA
Henry Honda, Jr. born Dec. 22, 1949 in San Jose, CA to Henry T. Sr. and Elsie Mayeda Honda. J.R. passed away on 6/18/19 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his father Henry T. Honda and brother Steve, J.R. is survived by his 2 children, Timothy and Jacob Honda, 5 grandchildren, his mother Elsie, 3 sisters, 1 brother and many cousins. Family requests "No Koden"


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019
