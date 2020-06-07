Henry (Hank) Lessing
1925 - 2020
Henry (Hank) Lessing
1925 - 2020
Los Altos & The Forum at Rancho San Antonio
In 1948 Henry (Hank) began a 32 year career with NASA. After retiring in 1980, he began a second career of 32 years as a Professor of Mathematics at San Jose City College. He retired for the second time at the age of 86.
Hank is survived by Kathryn (Kay), his wife of nearly 72 years. He was the loving father and father-in-law to Richard and Mary Jo Lessing, Diane and Jim McKittrick, Paul Lessing, and Teresa Lessing. He was the proud grandfather of Evan, Heather, Ashley, Cameron, Hannah, A.J., Michael, and great-grandfather of Amos. Throughout his final years, he was regarded by his family as a role model of love and devotion, for the sweet and steady care he provided for his wife, Kay. He will be fondly remembered by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Additional information at spanglermortuary.com


View the online memorial for Henry (Hank) Lessing

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
