Henry Margiotta Jr.Feb. 28, 1934 - May 6, 2020El Dorado HillsOur beloved husband and Dad, Hank passed away surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born in Canton, Ohio and came to California with his family, settling in San Jose ("God's Country") in 1946. Hank attended Bellarmine and Lincoln High School, graduating in 1952. He started playing piano professionally in clubs in and around San Jose, often with his brother Art. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and attained the rank of Sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1956. By then, he had met the love of his life Peggy, who was attending UC Berkeley. They married in July 1957. He found his career in computer technology while serving in the Marines, and worked in computer mainframe sales until retiring in 1993. In retirement, he pursued his passion for golf at the Villages in San Jose, where he and Peggy resided for 20 years at the 13th green. Hank was so proud of his children Colleen Pouliot (Rick), Charles Margiotta (Shari), and Gary Margiotta. He was predeceased by his father Henry Margiotta Sr., mother Florence Margiotta, brother Arthur Margiotta, and sister Marjorie Mastrocola. Hank was a devoted grandfather to Darren Pouliot, Lauren Pouliot, and Nicole Margiotta. He was very proud of his Italian heritage, and valued family above all else. A private family interment will be held in accordance with current County guidelines.