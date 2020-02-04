|
Henry Martin, Jr.
Resident of San Jose
Henry Martin, Jr., passed peacefully with his sons and daughters by his side, Jan. 28, 2020. Born to Henry and Orbana Martin in Sunnyvale on June 10, 1931. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence Martin whom he married on January 13, 1951. Survived by his sons Mitchell and Mark Martin, daughters-in-law Estela and Dawn Martin, grandchildren Mathew, Nicholas and Travis Martin, Tawnya Kuzia, 8 great grandchildren, brothers Roy and Richard Martin.
Please contact Lima Family Mortuary in Santa Clara for info about this week's services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 4, 2020