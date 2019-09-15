|
|
Henry R. Gan
August 24, 1932 - September 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Henry Richard Gan passed away peacefully at home in San Jose on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 87.
Born during the Great Depression in San Francisco to Charles and Lily Gan, Henry grew up in Chinatown and North Beach, and he also spent time in Grass Valley, CA where he gained an appreciation and love for the outdoors. Despite tremendous hardship, Henry earned his BS in Biochemistry from UC Berkeley, followed by his Doctorate in Pharmacology from UCSF. After a few years, Henry went on to complete his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from UCSF. In 1972, Henry and his family moved to San Jose where he practiced dentistry for 40 years. Henry was known for his strong character, compassion, generosity and humor. He enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors camping, fishing and target shooting. Family was of utmost importance to Henry.
Henry is survived by his loving wife, Miranda, and devoted children and grandchildren: daughter Caroline Gan (Kevin), grandson Joshua Lazovick of Santa Rosa, CA, and son Richard Gan (Sarah), granddaughters Madeline Gan and Marissa Gan of Houston, TX. One of 14 children, Henry is also survived by his brothers and sisters David, Norman, June, Lily, Edward, Grant and Paul. He was preceded by siblings George, Virginia, John, Helen, Richard and Marian. He is also survived by other members of his large family that were very important to him. Henry will be sorely missed by all.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9-11 am, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 am, at Chapel of the Hills, 615 N Santa Cruz Ave in Los Gatos. Interment will follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Henry R. Gan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019