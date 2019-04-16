Henry Rangel

Oct. 3, 1931-April 8, 2019

San Jose

Henry Polio Rangel passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 8, 2019. Henry was born on October 3, 1931 in Lompoc, California to Antonio and Anita Rangel.

Henry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Hortensia Rangel. Henry and his wife had four children: Margaret Wells (David), Henry Rangel Junior, Rebecca Padgett (Gary) and Donna Rangel-Cruz (Adolfo). He was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren: Heather Rangel-Pybas (Matt), Rachel Castro (Danny Borges), Jessica Castro, Matthew Cruz and Gabrielle Cruz, and one great-grandson, Jaxson Henry Pybas. Also left to mourn him are his two sisters, Annie Sandoval (Felix) and Helen Frausto as well as numerous nephews and nieces who treasured their relationship with their uncle.

Services for Henry will be on Thursday, April 18th, 2019. Visitation and blessings will be at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA beginning at 10:30 a.m. Internment will be at at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave. San Jose, CA immediately following the visitation.

All who knew him will agree that Henry was a special man. He was a man of character, with an extreme pride in his family. He always had a smile, a firm handshake, a fierce hug, or perhaps a dollar or two, for those he knew and loved.





