|
|
Henry Sakae
May 20, 1928 - Jan. 26, 2020
Watsonville
Henry Sakae peacefully passed away on January 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Henry was born on May 20, 1928 and was a longtime resident of Watsonville. Henry's greatest joys in life were spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and socializing. Fishing was also his passion. As a life-long, avid, sport fisherman, he enjoyed both shore and boat fishing. Many of his friends and family have fond memories of his generosity of sharing his catch of the day with them. Henry was known as "Mr. Social." He looked forward to his daily morning meet-ups with his friends at the donut shop for his coffee and breakfast.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Yooko Sakae.
He is survived by his four children Doug Sakae, Lynne (Paul) Munemitsu, Dean (Lisa) Sakae, and Lisa (Doug) Hirahara; his two sisters, and his four grandchildren.
Henry will be remembered for his big, generous heart, charming and flirtatious personality, and infectious smile.
A memorial service will be held for Henry on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple.
View the online memorial for Henry Sakae
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020