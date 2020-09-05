Henry Wieking Miller
Jan. 6, 1930 – Aug. 28, 2020
Resident of Saratoga, CA
Henry Wieking Miller passed away peacefully of natural causes.
Henry was born in Saint Louis Missouri and first came to Santa Cruz CA when he was 13. He graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1947 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of California, Berkey in 1952. After graduation he went to work at Westinghouse Electric Corp in Sunnyvale where he worked his entire career until retirement in 1990. During the Korean war he served in the US Army at White Sands New Mexico tracking missile test flights. His work at Westinghouse entailed designing and testing large electrical power equipment, electric motors, submarine propulsion systems, a particle accelerator trim coil and a "Star Wars" rail gun. He was a resident of Santa Cruz until he moved to Saratoga CA in 1967 where he had lived ever since.
As a young boy he fell in love with fishing and the outdoors. He spent many a day on the San Lorenzo river and local creeks of Santa Cruz and Soquel. Through summer work at Stokely Van Camp and his love of fishing he met his lifelong love, best friend and wife Sondra Macy with whom he spent a life of traveling, camping, golfing and fishing. They were married Oct. 24, 1954 until she passed away on May 18, 2012. He had a great love of music and singing which he expressed as a member of the West Valley Masterworks Chorale and Saratoga Federated Church Choir. He spent his remaining years at Saratoga Retirement singing little "ditties" to cheer his fellow residents.
Henry is survived by Michael (son) and Veronica Miller, Michele (daughter) and Stanley Woods, grandchildren Shannon Weiser, Emily Miller, Ian Miller, and Olivia Miller. He was a devoted warm husband, father, grandfather and will be missed by all.
There will be a private ceremony for immediate family, with a larger celebration of life to follow when COVID-19 restrictions allow in the following year. His remains will be interred at Santa Cruz Memorial next to his lifelong love, best friend and wife. Donations in leu of flowers can be made in the name of his beloved wife Sondra Miller to the Alzheimer's Association
