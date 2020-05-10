Henry WongOctober 1932 - March 2020Resident of San JoseHenry (Hank) Wong, resident of San Jose, passed in March 2020. He was a retired teacher from San Jose Unified School District, employee of the City of San Jose Parks and Recreation, member/volunteer at Elks Lodge #522, and advisor to the local Chinese club. Hank was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and students. Hank is survived by his children: Lisa Wong - Moranz, Darryl/Eugenia Wong, Carole/Patrick Wong, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks those who visited and kept in contact with Hank as his Parkinson's progressed and to the wonderful staff at Mission Skilled Nursing and Subacute Center, Santa Clara. Please visit and share memories at the online tribute page of Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills.