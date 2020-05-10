Henry Wong
1932 - 2020
Henry Wong
October 1932 - March 2020
Resident of San Jose
Henry (Hank) Wong, resident of San Jose, passed in March 2020. He was a retired teacher from San Jose Unified School District, employee of the City of San Jose Parks and Recreation, member/volunteer at Elks Lodge #522, and advisor to the local Chinese club. Hank was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and students. Hank is survived by his children: Lisa Wong - Moranz, Darryl/Eugenia Wong, Carole/Patrick Wong, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks those who visited and kept in contact with Hank as his Parkinson's progressed and to the wonderful staff at Mission Skilled Nursing and Subacute Center, Santa Clara. Please visit and share memories at the online tribute page of Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills.


View the online memorial for Henry Wong



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
