Herbert H. Kameda
Nov. 23, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Kind in heart; gentle in spirit. Son of Wataru and Ruth Kameda. Survived by his daughter Wendy Kameda and her husband Steve Pazanti, grandson Brant, granddaughter Jayna, step-granddaughters Krystal & Brittany, step-great-granddaughter Sawyer, two sisters, three brothers and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private service to be held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020