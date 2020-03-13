Home

Herbert H. Kameda


1931 - 2020
Herbert H. Kameda Obituary
Herbert H. Kameda
Nov. 23, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Kind in heart; gentle in spirit. Son of Wataru and Ruth Kameda. Survived by his daughter Wendy Kameda and her husband Steve Pazanti, grandson Brant, granddaughter Jayna, step-granddaughters Krystal & Brittany, step-great-granddaughter Sawyer, two sisters, three brothers and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private service to be held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
