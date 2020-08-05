1/1
Herbert H. Morioka
1925 - 2020
Herbert H. Morioka
April 26, 1925 – July 18, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Herbert Hideo Morioka, 95, of Sunnyvale, passed away at his home on July 18, 2020. His wife, Yoshiko, was by his side with their family.
Morioka was born in Biggs, California to Kazuyoshi and Teruko Morioka on April 26, 1925. In the spring of 1942, he and his family were incarcerated at the Tule Lake War Relocation Center until 1946. He then enlisted into the U.S. Army following the end of World War II and went on to attend the University of Houston. He worked as a design engineer for Lockheed Martin Missiles Space Corporation in Sunnyvale for 35 years. His proudest moment was being part of the team that developed the Hubble Space Telescope. Upon his retirement in 1992, the University of Houston, presented him with a commendation award for his dedicated services to Lockheed Missiles and Space.
He was an active member of the American Legion Post 642 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 9970. He received an award for his work in the VFW by the U.S. House of Representative, Norman Mineta in 1992, and an award from the VFW Post 9970.
He and his wife enjoyed world travel by visiting Japan 3 times, and trips to England, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and France, and the national parks of North America, Alaska, Hawaii and Canada.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Yoshiko, and his three daughters, Grace Hanamoto, Marian Morioka, and Noreen Morioka, and his grandson Scott Hanamoto, son in-law Ken Hanamoto and daughter in-law Nicole Jacek.
Charitable donations can be made to the American Legion Post 642 - please mail to:
American Legion / Post 642
P.O. Box 302
Cupertino, CA 95015


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
