Herschel Mills Gist

Resident of Myrtle Creek, Oregon

Herschel Mills Gist passed away on March 7th, 2019, surrounded by love. He was 61 years old. He had a difficult but full and creative year since his cancer diagnosis in early 2018.

Herschel was skilled in carpentry and design. He spent many years in the Carpenters Union and excelled at projects both large and small. He could fix anything, figure anything out, and had a keen eye for detail. At age 5 he took the elaborate doorknob off the front door of our house, just to see how it was put together!

He loved extreme sports and has sky-dived, scuba dived, para-glided, rafted down the Rio Grande, sailed to Hawaii, roller bladed and biked. He managed to swim with the sharks at the San Francisco Aquarium, by getting a job cleaning the tanks in his diving gear. He loved music, and shared many hours with his guitars and harmonica.

He even made his own backpack, parka and tent from kits! People say they learned a lot from his knowledge and interest in many areas.

One of his friends recently said, "Herschel, I will remember you always, and strive to be more like you. You're one of the most amazing people I've ever met. You never have a bad word to say about anyone. The world needs more people like you."

Herschel attended Gunn High School, Peninsula School and San Jose State after the family moved from Redding to Palo Alto. He moved to Oregon in 2015 and found a new community there. His newfound belief in God and Jesus was an invaluable comfort in his final months, and his church friends offered much support.

One of his last comments, out of the blue, was, "No! I want to do it my way!" That is how we'll remember you, Herschel; we love you, our dear creative and insightful free spirit. May your angels guide and keep you always.

Herschel is predeceased by parents Joseph A. and Barbara Mills Gist. He leaves sister Barbara (whom he called Barby), and cousins Dave, Holly and Hayden. His friends and caregivers Debbie, Charlie and Laura, as well as many others, shared their time and hearts with him in beautiful ways.

A service will be held in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on April 13th. Also a gathering in California later this year; please contact Barbara for details at [email protected] Mail may be sent to Barbara Hannelore, PO Box 1096, Goleta CA 93116. Donations may be made to AspergerExperts.com or SeaTurtleInc.org.





