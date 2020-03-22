Home

Hideko Chastain Ino


1943 - 2020
Hideko Chastain Ino Obituary
Hideko Chastain Ino
Sep 3, 1943 - Mar 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Hideko Chastain Ino passed away the afternoon of March 4th at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was undergoing a heart valve procedure and never recovered, her loving children and grandchildren were at her bedside. She touched many lives with her joyful spirit and boundless energy. She will always be remembered as being perfectly made up with her red lipstick, wearing jewelry and high heels.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted at the Cypress Senior Center @ 403 Cypress Avenue, San Jose, at a later date. For more details, please visit Darling Fischer Campbell website.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
