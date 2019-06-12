Hilary Harvey

September 28, 1916 – April 15, 2019

Sunnyvale

In the fall of 1916, a baby girl was born to parents Leila Hilary and Herbert J. Sumner in New Zealand. She was given the name Hilary, in honor of her uncle, Sir Edmund Hillary, of Mount Everest fame. By 1941, moments before World War II, Hilary came to the United States by cruise ship to visit her Aunt Kitty and Uncle Walter Bowles in California. As fortune would have it, when the war broke out, all ships were commandeered for the war effort, and Hilary was unable to return to New Zealand. She remained in Oroville, where she met Francis M. Harvey – better known as Frank— with whom she fell in love and married for life. Frank's employment as a CPA with PG&E required him to follow the Alaskan Pipeline down through California. While they moved to follow work, Hilary took up her own vocation as a Tax Accountant. Eventually the two of them settled and retired in Sunnyvale, where Hilary has lived for over fifty years.



In 2019, Hilary Sumner Harvey passed away quietly in her home at the age of 102, with family by her side. She lived a full, colorful life of adventure and travel, and made many unforgettable memories, friendships, and connections. Up into her late years, Hilary enjoyed passing her time playing Bridge, going out to lunch with family and friends, and tending to her flowers. She will be remembered as the Queen of Roses. She is survived by her brother, Robert Sumner, step-daughter, Joan Harvey Stucey, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Friends are invited to a memorial tea in her honor on Saturday, June 22nd at 2PM at the Sunnyvale Heritage Park Museum. Please RSVP by June 15th to Will Hoggan at 408- 712-9457.





View the online memorial for Hilary Harvey Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary