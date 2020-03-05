|
|
Hillary Ellin Barnhart
Mar 24, 1966 - Mar 1, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Hillary Ellin Barnhart, 53, born and raised in Chestnut Hill, MA. Dearly loved daughter of Barbara and Seymour Ellin, beloved husband of Jim, devoted mother of Caela, loving sister of Abby and Ray. Hillary was a brilliant, highly achieving, well respected Silicon Valley executive. Please remember her with a donation to a charity close to your heart. Burial in CA.
View the online memorial for Hillary Ellin Barnhart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2020