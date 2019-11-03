|
|
Hiroki Takahashi
September 27, 1915 - October 13, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
After a full and eventful life spanning more than a century, longtime San Mateo resident and US veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Hiroki Takahashi, passed away peacefully on October 13 at age 104.
Born on Merritt Island, Yolo County, in 1915, Hiro was the eldest child of Japanese immigrant farmers. In 1920 his mother brought 5 year-old Hiro and his two younger sisters to Japan. Only Hiro returned to live in the US after secondary studies in Japan. He remembered the sight of the Golden Gate Bridge under construction as his ship sailed into the Bay in May 1934. Urged by his father to join him in farming, Hiro worked first in the Sacramento River delta, where he met his future wife, Yoshiko Oto; then in 1938, seeking better opportunities, he moved to the farming areas of Sebastopol and Guadalupe.
In 1940, while in Guadalupe, Hiro's draft number was called. He was inducted into the US military in April 1941 and was stationed at Fort Ord when Pearl Harbor was bombed in December. Hiro's native language skills eventually led him to his selection for the Military Intelligence Service (MIS), and he was transferred to the MIS Language School at Camp Savage in Minnesota. Yoshiko joined him in Minneapolis upon her release from Gila River Relocation Camp in Arizona, and they were married in April 1944, shortly before Hiro received his assignment overseas. He served in military campaigns with the 81st infantry "Wildcat" division in the Pacific, translating intelligence documents and interrogating Japanese POWs, then with US occupation forces in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946. A reservist, Hiro was called up again to serve in Korea in 1950.
After lean years post war in Minnesota and Massachusetts, where Hiro worked on poultry farms, the Takahashi family of six made their way across the country to California in 1961. A farmer at heart, Hiro returned to his love of plants; attending night classes in Horticulture at the College of San Mateo, he became a self-employed gardener. An active member of the San Mateo Gardeners Association and the Peninsula Bonsai Club, Hiro volunteered many hours to translating articles for their newsletters. He helped build the Japanese garden in San Mateo's Central Park. He filled his yard with potted bonsai, a variety of cymbidium, and rejoiced in grafting experiments on his back yard trees. His expertly pruned crepe myrtle tree was once featured in glorious, full bloom in the San Mateo Times.
Until his last months, Hiro's extraordinary health allowed him to enjoy life. A lover of golf, Hiro played 18 holes into his 90s, wryly describing his late performances on the back nine as "lousy." He joked about the successful renewal of his drivers' license at age 95 and gleefully climbed aboard BART for the first time on his 100th birthday. He avidly followed the Giants and 49ers, international golf tournaments, read journals in English and Japanese, played Lotto and watched "Bonanza" episodes and John Wayne movies.
In 2010, veterans of the Military Intelligence Service, a WWII effort long kept secret, were awarded a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor. The MIS was credited with shortening the Pacific war by two years and saving a million lives. For Hiro, the war years were the most grueling and the most satisfying of his life. They brought him strong friendships he would keep till the end – he was the last survivor of his cohort. At a spry 96, Hiro attended a 2012 award ceremony at San Francisco's Presidio - an apt venue because the MISLS was founded there in 1941. Hiro had come full circle. Reflecting on his century on this earth, he recently exclaimed, "I've had a wonderful life!"
Hiro is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elsie Yoshiko Takahashi, three of their four daughters, one son-in-law and three grandchildren. One surviving sister, Kazu Okui of Shiga-ken, Japan, is 100.
View the online memorial for Hiroki Takahashi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019