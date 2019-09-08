|
Holdine "Holly" Sternke Raynes
Feb. 16, 1924 - Aug. 5, 2019
Lake Tahoe
With her family by her side, Holly passed, in her home, on her beloved Lake Tahoe. She was born 95 years ago in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and Irma (Frank) Sternke. She had two younger sisters, Bonita Gershman and Lila Wilkiewiez, who proceeded her in death.
In 1942, while attending the University of Madison, she met a handsome soldier, the late Burton Ervin Raynes. They went on to marry and had three children. She is survived by the eldest, daughter Cheryl (Paul) Dominguez, their middle child, Richard "Rick" and youngest Micheal (Marsha). Her daughter gave her two grandchildren, Linda Lee (Greg) Smith and Paul (Tiana Ignacio) Dominguez. Additionally, her son's significant others gave her the joy of Frank Galaszewski (Cathy & son Tommy), son of Rick's friend Linda Rodriguez and Ashley & Lauren Wheaton, daughters of Marsha Wheaton.
In 1963, tired of the cold, wet snowy Indiana winters, Holly pack her family up and spent the summer touring the USA as they made their way to California. Burt loved her, so he went along for the ride. She found employment as a United States postal worker and remained there through retirement.
After years of visiting Lake Tahoe, Holly bought a piece of property and used her connections – son, son-in-law, extended family and friends - to build her dream home. Finally, done with working, she retired to the lake permanently in 1985. Once again, Burt relented and followed her a few years later.
Holly was a positive thinker. She never went into an adventure thinking about the negative things that could happen. She loved camping, swimming and chocolate! Her true joy was traveling the world.
A celebration of her life will be held in the coming days. Please contact her family for details. [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019