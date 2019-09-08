|
|
Hollis ( Holly) Gillingham
Dec. 30, 1943 - Aug. 18, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Hollis (Holly) Helen Gillingham, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, former Sheriff of Santa Clara County Charles Gillingham, her son Charles and his wife Tiffiny, her daughter Jill and her husband Todd Thibodeau, and her five grandchildren: Brandon, Brittany, Blake, Tara, and Tatum. She also leaves behind two sisters: Patricia Telek of Danville and Martha Daniels of Pleasanton.
Born in Oakland, California, on December 30, 1943, to Edna and Hollis Miner, Holly graduated from San Jose State University in 1966.
Holly worked in the Santa Clara County Probation Department as a Juvenile and Adult Probation Officer, and was well known and respected throughout her career in the Criminal Justice system. She retired after 32 years of public service.
Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed Holly to serve as a Commissioner on the State of California Parole Board in 2008. As a Parole Commissioner, Holly was known as being extremely prepared, tough but fair, and compassionate. She stepped down from the Parole Board after three years to spend more time with her husband and grandchildren.
In her second retirement, Holly scheduled everything around her grandchildren. She went to every sporting event, school event, and everyday activity imaginable and rarely missed anything her grandchildren were doing, often enjoying the events with her favorite meal, a mustard and onion hot dog and popcorn. Her grandchildren loved and adored her as much as she loved and adored them. Holly was a fantastic seamstress, sewing everything from her husband's early suits, her daughter's custom formal concert gowns, to her grandchildren's elaborate Halloween costumes which were the envy of all of their friends.
In retirement Holly continued to serve others. She was a lifetime member of the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation and was an active member of the Lion's Club and the Women of the Moose.
During Holly's fight with cancer, she was treated by Doctor Cabebe and Doctor Swift, and the angels that we know as nurses at both Stanford Oncology and Good Samaritan Hospital. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests donations be made to the CHP 11-99 Foundation, Pathways Foundation, or to your local hospice provider.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019