Homer Neal Webb
1926 - 2020
Homer Neal Webb
June 26, 1926 - Nov. 26, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Homer Neal Webb, a longtime resident of Campbell, passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born in Figure Five, Arkansas on June 26, 1926. Homer was one of 11 children, born to Charles and Callie Webb.
Homer married Lois G. Brown in 1948, and together they moved to California in 1952. He worked for a construction company until his retirement.
He leaves behind four devoted children, Pat Segouia, Linda Nobile (George), Neal Webb, and Barbara Wilson. Homer is survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Homer is also survived by his brother Billy Joe Webb and sisters Rozetta Fletcher and Bertha May McBride.
Homer is predeceased by his devoted wife Lois, who passed away just one week short of 69 years of marriage.
Private services were held at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
December 5, 2020
Beautiful soul of a man that could never ever even be close to being replaced is impossible...he made a house he bought many years ago into a home along side with his wife if nearly 69 years for his 4 children and many grandchildren....you are already sooooo missed, it's not the same without you and grandma but I am really happy you two are back together! I love you and forever and ever in my heart.R.I.P.
Brenda Gill-pruitt
Grandchild
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
