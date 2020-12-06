Homer Neal WebbJune 26, 1926 - Nov. 26, 2020Resident of CampbellHomer Neal Webb, a longtime resident of Campbell, passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born in Figure Five, Arkansas on June 26, 1926. Homer was one of 11 children, born to Charles and Callie Webb.Homer married Lois G. Brown in 1948, and together they moved to California in 1952. He worked for a construction company until his retirement.He leaves behind four devoted children, Pat Segouia, Linda Nobile (George), Neal Webb, and Barbara Wilson. Homer is survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Homer is also survived by his brother Billy Joe Webb and sisters Rozetta Fletcher and Bertha May McBride.Homer is predeceased by his devoted wife Lois, who passed away just one week short of 69 years of marriage.Private services were held at Los Gatos Memorial Park.