Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Lawrence Catholic Church
1971 St Lawrence Dr
Santa Clara, CA
Howard Bauman Obituary
Howard Bauman
Sep 6, 1926 - Mar 7, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Howard passed away peacefully with his family at his side March 7, 2019. Howard's death was the result of complications following a medical procedure. His 92 years were filled with love for his family, involvement in community, and many travel adventures. He is survived by his wife Jean, of 66 years, their 4 children and families. A celebration of life will be held March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church 1971 St Lawrence Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95051 in the Parish Hall.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2019
