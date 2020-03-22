|
HOWARD MICHAELS, MD
Jan. 5, 1941-March 19,2020
San Jose
Howard Michaels was born and raised in Chicago and later Milwaukee. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin and UW Medical School, he was both a family physician and emergency room doctor. A Vietnam veteran, Howard served as a surgeon. Howard and his family moved to San Jose in 1979 where he continued to practice medicine. Upon his retirement, he became the medical director for San Jose Fire and several other area fire departments.
Howard had a loving relationship with his loving wife of 54 years, Jane as well as his son, Joshua, wife Elizabeth and grandson Rafael as well as his daughter, Jeremy Beth, husband Matthew Intrieri and step granddaughter, Madelyn.
Howard was a devoted Chicago Bears fan as well as multiple and varied other interests. He was particularly fond of both Mozart and the Beach Boys, he was a true Renaissance man.
Howard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He had suffered for many years with severe back pain and multiple other illnesses.
The family particularly wants to thank friends for the love and support and also Seasons Hospice for their support in his final days. Donations can be made to or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020