Howard T. OshitaMar. 3, 1932 - Aug. 11, 2020Resident of San JoseHoward Toshinori Oshita died peacefully on August 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, CA at the age of 88. Howard is survived by his daughter, Lisa Oshita of San Jose, grandsons, Tyler and Trenton Han of San Jose, son-in-law, Ken Arimura of San Jose, brothers Eichi Oshita of Pahoa, Kenji Oshita of Hilo, Richard Oshita (Eleanor) of Las Vegas, sisters Charlotte Tsukamoto of Kaneohe and Rubby Katoda of Waipahu. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Oshita and daughter, Julie Arimura.Howard was born on March 3, 1932, in Pahoa, Hawaii, to Sukeichi and Hatsue Oshita. He married Helen, an elementary school teacher, in 1961. After moving to San Jose, Howard began working for FMC. During retirement, Howard and Helen travelled extensively, visiting six continents. Howard enjoyed golfing, bowling, and being with friends and family.A virtual service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 1PM PDT. Rinban Sakamoto and Rev. Mikame will officiate the ceremony. Please email oshita.memorial@gmail.com for further details.