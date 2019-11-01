|
Hubert Beckwith Grabau
Resident of Brentwood
Hubert Beckwith Grabau passed away peacefully at home in Brentwood on October 19th at the age of 93. "Beck" is survived by his wife, Jane, his sons Bob, Tim and Brian and his daughters, Jean Salazar (Robert) and Becky Dunkel (Michael). Beck leaves three grandchildren, Shawna, Joshua and Myles and two great children, Ava and Benjamin. He also leaves a brother, John. Beck was especially proud of the time he served in the Navy during WWII. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
