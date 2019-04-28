Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for Huberta Kapowich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Huberta Higgins "Hubie" Kapowich


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Huberta Higgins "Hubie" Kapowich Obituary
Huberta "Hubie" Higgins Kapowich
Jan. 19, 1928 - Mar. 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Hilda Huberta, was born in Edgewood, RI. She married Jack Kapowich in 1950 and lived in Sunnyvale for 51 years.
She is survived by 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Mass will be held at The Church of the Resurrection on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Please visit www.tributes.com/hubiekapowich to sign the guestbook.


View the online memorial for Huberta "Hubie" Higgins Kapowich
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.