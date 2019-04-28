|
|
Huberta "Hubie" Higgins Kapowich
Jan. 19, 1928 - Mar. 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Hilda Huberta, was born in Edgewood, RI. She married Jack Kapowich in 1950 and lived in Sunnyvale for 51 years.
She is survived by 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Mass will be held at The Church of the Resurrection on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Please visit www.tributes.com/hubiekapowich to sign the guestbook.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019