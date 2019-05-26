Huberta "Hubie" Higgins Kapowich

January 19, 1928 - March 19, 2019

Hilda Huberta was born to Hilda and Edgar Higgins, in Edgewood, RI, and named after her mother and her Uncle Hubert. The third of four girls, she learned to sew at an early age, and became an accomplished seamstress. She loved to dance, and as a 'jitterbug,' performed in a variety stage show.

Her grandmother, mother, and three aunts were all school teachers; but she chose the only option at the time. Too young for a School of Nursing, she went to URI for one year but stayed on. A good thing, too, as her future husband, Jack (Jake) Kapowich, of Worcester, MA, arrived the next fall after four years as a USMC pilot in WWII. He joined the Boston USMCR "Weekend Warrior" fighter squadron. She majored in Textiles, Clothing, and Related Arts, graduating with a BS in Human Science and Services; he, a BA in Business, in 1949.

The next year, he worked in Chicago, in Sales/travel, and joined the Chicago squadron. Hubie spent time with her family, and friends worked retail fashion and made her wedding and her sister Pauline's maid-of-honor ankle-length dresses.

They were married on July 8, 1950, settled in Chicago, and in six months, his squadron was activated for the Korean War, and they moved to Laguna Beach, CA. Seven months later, she and their two-week-old son flew to RI, and he left for Korea. He flew 105 carrier combat missions, earning a Distinguished Flying Cross, an Air Medal with Silver Star, etc. On his return, they purchased a home in Warwick, RI, and two daughters were born. Jack resumed Sales/travel and the Boston squadron. In three years, they moved to Bellevue, WA, Jake joined the Seattle squadron, and a daughter was born. Another three years found them in Colorado; Sales, the Denver squadron, and another son.

In two years, they moved to Sunnyvale, CA, where they put down roots for fifty-one years; Sales/travel, the San Francisco squadron, and added a daughter and son to the family. It was then called, "The Valley of Heart's Delight" (mainly orchards!), and now, Silicon Valley. Jake was CO of the squadron for two tours, (four years), retiring as a colonel in 1982.

Hubie attended SJSU at night, earning an MA in Child Growth & Development in 1971. Working part-time, she taught preschool/parents, and college students; and was a founding board member of Resources for Infant Educators (RIE). She became a volunteer Long-Term-Care Ombudsman (LTCO), with the State Department of Aging, which resulted in switching careers to Director of Marketing, and Resident Services, at a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), now, The Terraces of Los Altos. Later, she was Assistant VP/Sales at The Forum (CCRC), Cupertino. When she retired, she resumed serving as an LTCO for Skilled Nursing Facilities, for eight years.

She was also a Eucharistic Minister, at The Church of the Resurrection, in Sunnyvale, where they attended daily Mass for many years. She continued with years of yoga, visiting fine art museums, enjoying ocean beaches, and foreign travel.

Hubie was Jake's Alzheimer's caregiver, until his death in 2010. In 2012, she moved to Los Gatos Meadows, CA, for two years and then to Skyline Place in Sonora, CA.

She is survived by Michael, Costa Mesa, CA, Carol Clemens, Vista, CA, Joan Marie, Portland, OR, Marianne Kirby, Santa Clara, CA, Patrick, Sunnyvale, CA, Kathryn, Jamestown, CA, and Christopher, Alameda, CA, thirteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be in the chapel of The Church of the Resurrection located at 725 Cascade Drive Sunnyvale, CA 94087 on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, followed by interment in the first row of the Veterans Section of Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos, CA 94024, at 12:30 PM. Reception to follow. Condolences may be sent to Pat Kapowich, 100 South Murphy Avenue, Suite 200, Sunnyvale, CA 94086. To view obit and guest book, please visit the Legacy.com website.





View the online memorial for Huberta "Hubie" Higgins Kapowich Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary