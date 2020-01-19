|
|
Hugh H. Gleason
Aug. 8, 1930-Jan. 14, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Hugh passed away peacefully at his home in Saratoga surrounded by his loving family. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Eleanor and Clifford Gleason. He was a graduate of St. Thomas University in St. Paul Minnesota. Husband to Evelyn Gleason for 61 years, Father of two daughters, Marcia and Mary, and a Grandfather of 7. Hugh was a businessman and entrepreneur who helped create a family business which thrived for over 50 years. He was witty, sharp, and a character that left an impression on everyone. He will be greatly missed.Family, friends, and others, who's lives Hugh touched are invited to the St. Lawrence Parish for mass at 1971 St Lawrence Dr. Santa Clara 95051, on Sunday January 19th at 12pm.
View the online memorial for Hugh H. Gleason
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020